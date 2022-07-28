Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.