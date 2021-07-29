This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
