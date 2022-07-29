This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Saturday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
