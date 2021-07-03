Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.