Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
