 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

Recommended for you…

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News