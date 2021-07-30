For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
