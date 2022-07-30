Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.