This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
