Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.