Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.