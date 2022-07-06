Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
