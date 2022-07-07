Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The for…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds N …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…