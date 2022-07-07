Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Friday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.