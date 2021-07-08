Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.