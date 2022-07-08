This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
