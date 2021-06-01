Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
