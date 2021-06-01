 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News