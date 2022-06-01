This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
