For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.42. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of…
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. I…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overn…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It look…