Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
