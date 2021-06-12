Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.