This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
