Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north.