Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot …
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and va…