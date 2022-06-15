Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.