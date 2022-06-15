This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Watch now: No relief from the heat, exceptionally hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well
The heat wave continues across central and southern Illinois. Not only are high temperatures going to be near record levels, but the humidity is going to stay high. Here's how hot it's going to feel.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, …
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.