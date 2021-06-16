 Skip to main content
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

