Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The heat wave continues across central and southern Illinois. Not only are high temperatures going to be near record levels, but the humidity is going to stay high. Here's how hot it's going to feel.
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
