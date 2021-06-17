Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100.77. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.