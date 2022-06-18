 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News