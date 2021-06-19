Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
