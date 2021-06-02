Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.