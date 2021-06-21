Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.