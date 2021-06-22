Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.