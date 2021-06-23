For the drive home in Mattoon: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
