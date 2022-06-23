For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
