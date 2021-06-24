Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
