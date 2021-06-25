This evening in Mattoon: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
