Mattoon's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepare…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…