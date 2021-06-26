Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.