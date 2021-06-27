Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees t…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepare…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahea…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow…