This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
