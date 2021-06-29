Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
Mattoon's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degre…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 53% cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …