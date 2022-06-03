Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.