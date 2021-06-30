Mattoon's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Coles County is already rainier than average for June, and more rain is in the forecast through Friday, said Eastern Illinois University weather center climatologist Cameron Craig.
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
