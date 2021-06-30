Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.