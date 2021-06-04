This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
