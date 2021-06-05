Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.