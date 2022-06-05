For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
