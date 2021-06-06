For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of…
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%…
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It look…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…