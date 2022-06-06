Mattoon's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
