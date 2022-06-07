Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
