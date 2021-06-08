 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

