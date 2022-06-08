Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
