Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Periods of…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Sunday. I…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overn…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
This evening in Mattoon: Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It look…